White Sox announcer said the quiet part out loud in embarrassing Tommy Pham incident
By Curt Bishop
It was another tough weekend for the Chicago White Sox.
The team was swept at American Family Field by the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend, and they fell to 15-45 on the season. Everything came to a head when Tommy Pham ran into William Contreras after tagging up from third base on a fly ball. Pham was out and he immediately got into it with Contreras.
However, the one that got the most heated was White Sox play-by-play announcer John Schriffen. While Pham and Contreras were exchanging words, Schriffen had a rather embarrassing moment when he boisterously exclaimed, "We ain't taking that from the Brewers! I don't care how many L's we've got this year!"
White Sox announcer has embarrassing moment in series finale
Pham was out by a mile at home plate, and his decision to tag up on that pop up was clearly a mistake. Pham also ran outside of the baselines and directly into Contreras, who got up and began slapping his chest protector at hi. He also then decided to take out his frustrations over being thrown out at Contreras.
But the worst part was Schriffen's call. And to be fair, it's okay for local TV announcers to get excited in moments such as this. However, the White Sox are 30 games below the .500 mark and nowhere near playoff contention. More than likely, you're going to be hard-pressed to find anybody who is super invested in the team, much less any reason to be invested at all.
The White Sox are in no position to be starting fights right now. Contreras made a solid play to stay grounded and tag Pham at the plate, but wanting to start beef after being tagged out over Contreras being pumped up about a play is confusing.
This call is enough to even make White Sox fans cringe. The White Sox have been taking it all season long and are going to keep taking it until the season reaches its conclusion, which will be a mercy for the South Siders.
The timing of the call was not good. There's really no time or place for Schriffen to get that fired up. It would be one thing if the White Sox were a contender, but they're not, and there isn't really anything for fans, players, or announcers to get fired up over.
Things aren't going well for the White Sox, and they aren't about to embark on a drastic turnaround that will save their season and get them back into contention, which makes Schriffen's rant look that much more ridiculous and pointless.
As for Pham, the smart thing to do would have been to stay at third, regardless of the send call by third base coach Eddie Rodriguez, and understand that there was absolutely no chance of being safe on that play. Or if he was going to run, he could have at least remained in the baselines.