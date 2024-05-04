White Sox-Cardinals restart time: Rain delay updates from Busch Stadium
Saturday's St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago White Sox game entered a rain delay in the bottom of the 10th inning with the bases loaded. Here are the latest updates as to when the game will restart.
By Scott Rogust
Talk about horrendous timing.
The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox entered the bottom of the tenth inning at Busch Stadium with the home team trailing 6-5. But the Cardinals were threatening, with second baseman Nolan Gorman stepping into the batter's box with the bases loaded with two outs on the board. Gorman not only had the chance to tie the game, but also win it.
White Sox reliever John Brebbia also had the opportunity to close out the game to bring an end to their four-game losing streak.
The thing is, the skies opened up and there was a heavy downpour. As home plate umpire C.B. Bucknor met with Brebbia and Gorman, the grounds crew at Busch Stadium brought out the tarp. That's right, bringing out the tarp with only one more out remaining until the potential end of the game.
So, Cardinals and White Sox fans at home may be wondering, when is the game set to return?
Update (8:20 p.m. ET): The weather was not good enough for the 6:30 p.m. CT start time. Now, the Cardinals-White Sox game is scheduled to return at 7:30 p.m. CT. Of course, that's as long as the weather permits.
Update: Great news, Cardinals and White Sox fans! The Cardinals official Twitter account announced that the game is scheduled to resume at 6:30 p.m. CT. However, that is all permitting on the weather.
ORIGINAL: As of this writing, there is no official update as to when the game will restart. According to the Weather Channel, there is a 93 percent chance of thunderstorms at 5:00 p.m. CT. By 6:00 p.m. CT, the rain probability will drop to 23 percent.
Will St. Louis pull off the rally when they return? If so, Chicago may have a gripe with it, considering the game was nearing its end, despite the horrendous weather.
This page will be updated once additional information is provided.