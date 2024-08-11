White Sox fans embody disastrous franchise, storm field to delay an inevitable loss
By John Buhler
The 2024 Chicago White Sox might be the sorriest team I can ever remember in Chicago sports history. In my 34, going on 35 years, I have witnessed some sad bags of crap stinking up the place at Wrigley, the United Center, Soldier Field and Comiskey. Unfortunately, I was not around when the White Sox gave the world something it wasn't ready for back in the 70s in Disco Demolition Night.
Well, would you look at that?! In the final minutes of the White Sox's 3-1 home loss to the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs, a pair of fans decided to make it about themselves. One buffoon decided to storm the field before the bottom of the ninth. After dancing around the security detail for a bit, he was tackled hard onto the warning track dirt. And just you wait until you hear what this other fan did.
The Supreme Doofus at the Big Doofus Convention going on at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday night attempted to climb back over the centerfield wall. He ended up hurting his foot in the process and needed to be attended to by the security detail. I don't even want to know what could have happened in the bottom of that ninth inning had another White Sox fan decided to make the leap.
Win, lose or Clemson, fans don't belong on the field under any circumstances. This isn't that hard.
All I can think about is how Bill Gramatica hurt himself celebrating a kick with the Arizona Cardinals.
My favorite thing about the season the White Sox are having is that it will be ending in a few weeks.
Chicago White Sox fans find new and creative ways to embarrass team
I think what this boils down to is the product on the field sucks. If the White Sox were better, you wouldn't see fans taking it upon themselves to meander over the fence and onto the field of play itself. Even if this was a two-run ball game with a chance for Chicago to beat the crosstown rival Cubs late, those fans didn't care. Once again, there is never a good reason to storm the field or court ever.
I am sure some bozos out there think fans should be able to storm the court or gridiron if their college team pulls off a huge home upset. I am not one of them. Clemson fans storming the field to celebrate after each and every home win is the epitome of cultish behavior. You are a fan. They are players. Believe it or not, there is a difference. You paid to watch the game, not be an active participant in it.
This is all about player safety. At your place of work, would you want some random crazed lunatic from off the street to come into your office and create a scene? If you work at home, do you want your neighbor's rotten kids walking in your front door and making a mess in your kitchen? No, no, no, no, no! This is why nobody should ever be allowed to storm the field or court or whatever. It is stupid!
The only thing dumber is the collective IQ of those miserable White Sox fans who had to watch this.