White Sox have plan to address injury-plagued outfield with top free agent
With Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert Jr. sidelined with injuries, the Chicago White Sox are on the verge of bringing in one of the top free-agent outfielders available.
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago White Sox had the worst start to the 2024 season imaginable, as three of their stars hit the injured list 11 games in. Two of those players were outfielders Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jimenez. Jimenez hit the 15-day injured list due to a left adductor strain. Meanwhile, Robert suffered a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain that will sideline him for six to eight weeks.
With two spots in the outfield open with both players out, the White Sox made a pretty savvy move to address their need for more depth. That comes in the form of one of the top free agents available.
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal ($), the White Sox are close to a deal with former Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets outfielder Tommy Pham on a minor league contract.
White Sox to sign Tommy Pham to address injury-plagued outfield
Rosenthal notes that Pham is signing this deal because he has run out of options, and they wouldn't have to pass him through waivers to start him in the minor leagues. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand notes that the expectation is that Pham will join the White Sox's major league team after a short stint in the minors.
Pham wasn't in the tier of outfielder free agents with Cody Bellinger or Jung-Hoo Lee, but he did present himself as a solid option to teams in need of depth. The thing is, it took a couple of weeks into the regular season for Pham to find a new home. It just so happens that Pham will join a team with one of their outfielders out for a lengthy period of time in Robert.
Last season, Pham was one of the top trade targets at the deadline. After recording a .268 batting average, .348 on-base percentage, .472 slugging percentage, 10 home runs, 29 runs, 36 RBI, and 62 hits in 79 games with the New York Mets, Pham was dealt to the Diamondbacks.
Through 50 regular season games for the Diamondbacks, Pham slashed .241/.304/.415 while recording six home runs, 26 runs, 32 RBI, and 47 hits in 195 at-bats. In Arizona's run to the World Series, Pham recorded a .279 batting average, a .772 OPS, three home runs, four RBI, 10 runs, and 17 hits in 61 at-bats through 16 games.
The White Sox are ensuring they have some much-needed depth to fill the void left by their stars. Though Pham is 36, he was the top outfielder available. First things first, make sure Pham is ready to go before getting called up to help the White Sox stack some victories in the win column.