White Sox lose to Tigers in the most White Sox way imaginable
The Chicago White Sox don't have much to play for anymore except for pride. Yes, it's only June, but it's been that bad on the South Side.
The White Sox entered Friday's series opener against the Detroit Tigers with a record of 20-56 on the year. They had not only the worst record in the American League but the worst record in all of baseball. By a wide margin too.
As you'd imagine, the White Sox having as bad of a record as they do, have played some brutal baseball this season. They've found several disheartening ways to lose games that they should have won. Friday's game against the Tigers brought arguably the worst one of all.
White Sox find unimaginable way to lose game vs. Tigers
When Carson Kelly put the Tigers in front with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second, it felt like this game was going to be a rout, but Erik Fedde settled in nicely, and it was a 2-1 game after eight innings.
The White Sox got a fortunate break when Paul DeJong was hit by a pitch, putting the tying run on base with one out in the ninth. With the light-hitting Korey Lee coming up, Pedro Grifol chose to use Andrew Benintendi, the highest-paid White Sox player, as a pinch-hitter. You'll never guess what happens next.
Benintendi hitting a lazy flyout is nothing new, but DeJong appeared to forget how many outs there were. He had inexplicably rounded second base on a routine fly ball to center field, and once the ball was caught, the game was essentially over.
Detroit's center fielder Matt Vierling was prepared to casually throw the ball in, but to his surprise, the Tigers had a chance to double DeJong up. They did just that, ending the game in remarkable fashion.
It's one thing to lose by being outplayed. This White Sox team is at a talent disadvantage every single night, and will almost never be deemed a favorite to win a game. It's another thing to lose on plays like these. This is little league nonsense. There is no excuse for forgetting how many outs there are, regardless of how bad the team is. White Sox gonna White Sox, I guess.