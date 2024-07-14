White Sox could be biggest MLB trade deadline losers thanks to Garrett Crochet
The Chicago White Sox are one of the only teams in the entire league that have an obvious direction ahead of the trade deadline. They are going to sell and they are going to sell hard. This includes their top talent like Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently confirmed the idea that Chicago is looking to trade Crochet.
"While rival GMs are uncertain now whether Crochet will be dealt, the White Sox still fully intend to move him," Nightengale wrote.
Crochet would come with obvious suitors like the Dodgers, Yankees and Red Sox, all of which would likely be willing to deplete their farm system in order to acquire an ace with team control such as Crochet.
But, as cut and dry as this sounds, there's a few things that could get in the way from making this such a simple idea.
FanSided MLB insider plays devil's advocate on the Garrett Crochet trade situation
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray agrees that Crochet will be traded, but he also made a great point recently on an overlooked aspect of the whole situation.
“I think, ultimately, that Crochet will be traded. But considering his workload this year (107.1 innings), and his lack of previous workload in the majors (73 innings from 2020-2023), it could give teams pause on how much he has left in the tank in 2024," Murray said. "Those potential concerns are something to watch over the next three weeks before the July 30 deadline.”
The workload is something that many speculated about earlier in the season, but nothing really came of the idea.
There's one simple solution here that would benefit both sides. Crochet being dealt with the agreement that he would be signing a contract extension with whichever team trades for him. Think of it sort of like a sign-and-trade that has become familiar in the NBA.
This would add security and protection for both sides of the deal. For Crochet, it would allow him to pitch past his old workload with the contract behind him that supports him financially, if he unfortunately suffers an injury. Without the contractual support, Crochet could lose a ton of money if he is injured while overdoing his workload.
And for whichever team is trading for him, it instantly turns him from a two year player into a pitcher that is signed for the next five, six or seven years. It makes sense for both sides and could combat this overlooked issue.
Without this, the White Sox could end up the biggest losers of the trade deadline if they're forced to hold onto Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet.