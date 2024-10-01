White Sox release an essay about 2024 season, but we’re not reading all that
On Sunday, Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf penned an open letter to fans after a historically dismal season in which they lost a record 121 games.
In it, he admitted the season was a "failure" before thanking the fans for their continued support.
"By all measures, our on-field performance this season was a failure. As the leader of this organization, that is my ultimate responsibility. There are no excuses."
"I want to thank you for continuing to support the team throughout what was an embarrassing season. You all deserved better. This season’s performance was completely unacceptable and the varying reactions and emotions from our fanbase are completely understandable."
Reinsdorf then went out to offer some insight into what the organization will do to improve things going forward. Beginning with developing some of the current talent along with developing future prospects in their farm system.
Will Jerry Reinsdorf be willing to spend to change the direction of the White Sox?
The White Sox have not been an organization that spends a great deal of money on free agents, so it is likely that will continue for the time being.
He went on to recognize the efforts of general manager Chris Getz, who was hired in 2023. Reinsdorf said Getz "is rebuilding the foundation of our baseball operations department, with key personnel changes already happening in player development, international scouting, professional scouting and analytics."
The search will be on for a new manager after the first of Pedro Grifol a month ago.
In his letter, Reinsdorf took time out to recognize the improvements among the White Sox minor league system.
"The Class AA Birmingham Barons won the Southern League title, while Class A Kannapolis reached the finals of the Carolina League, and our organization has built an impressive future pool of very talented prospects," Reinsdorf said.
It will take many years for the White Sox to once again become a legitimate contending team. Especially as they head into the 2025 season which will mark the 20th anniversary of their historic run to the World Series title.
The full letter can be found here.