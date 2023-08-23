3 candidates for the Chicago White Sox’s GM opening
The Chicago White Sox fired general manager Rich Hahn on Tuesday. Who could they find to replace him and usher in a new era?
2. Steve Sanders
Sanders is an under-the-radar candidate, but those who have worked with the now Pittsburgh Pirates executive have raved about him and called him a future GM.
and Sanders, 35, joined the Pirates in 2019 after an extended stint in the Blue Jays’ front office. He is currently the Pirates’ assistant general manager and has been lauded for his people skills, his work in talent evaluation and has played key roles in rebuilding Toronto and Pittsburgh’s farm systems.
It’s unclear if Sanders is on the White Sox’s radar, but he went to school at Northwestern and those close to the young executive believe he’d be a perfect fit in Chicago.
For a team in need of a culture reset, as well as an infusion of young talent in the minors, Sanders would seemingly check a lot of boxes for the White Sox.