White Sox sign a former top prospect and hopeful reclamation project
By Curt Bishop
The Chicago White Sox have decided to take a chance on a former high-upside draft pick. Late on Tuesday, they signed outfielder and third baseman Nick Senzel to a Major League contract. Senzel was recently released by the Washington Nationals. The 29-year-old hit for a poor .209 average with Washington and posted an OPS of just .662.
It is important to note that the South Siders have not had a ton of production out of their third baseman this year, and this move could help them get a little bit more out of that position. He played more third base with the Nationals this season, returning to his natural position.
Jon Heyman first reported the news.
White Sox sign former top prospect Nick Senzel
Senzel was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds. He found his way to the Major Leagues in 2019 and was with the Reds through last season. He played mostly the outfield and second base during his time in Cincinnati, and he was ultimately non-tendered last offseason.
The Nationals had used him at third base but have now handed that position over to rookie Trey Lipscomb. Senzel played 64 games with the Nats.
For the White Sox, the 2024 season has left a lot to be desired. After a dreadful 2023 campaign which saw them lose 100 games and finish in fourth place in the American League Central, they've fallen to the bottom spot in the division and are struggling even worse than they did a season ago. Chicago is 27-71, 32.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot and 27.5 games back of the third and final Wild Card spot.
More than anything, this is a depth move for the White Sox so that they can improve at the third base position. This season, Chicago third baseman are slashing just .206/.246/.315.
It has not been a good year for the White Sox, and nothing will save them from their ultimate fate, which is likely to be a last-place finish and a 100-plus loss season. We'll see if Senzel can give them more production at third base while they wait for Yoan Moncada to return.