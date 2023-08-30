White Sox stadium shooting: Is belly fat concealment rumor real or hoax?
A strange rumor about bullets discharging in or near Guaranteed Rate Field has been picking up steam.
By Josh Wilson
On Friday, two women were struck by a bullet in the bleachers section 161 of Guaranteed Rate Field while watching a Chicago White Sox game against the Oakland Athletics. Both survived with injuries.
Days later, little is known by the public or local law enforcement officials about the origin of the bullets that seemed to hit the victims at low velocity.
The latest news is that the Chicago Police Department had ruled out the idea that the bullets had come from outside the stadium, but there were conflicting reports that indicate just how little there is in the realm of leads so far on this incident. Block Club Chicago summed it up succinctly:
On Monday, Supt. Fred Waller told reporters that police had “almost completely dispelled” rumors that bullets came from a gun fired outside the ballpark. But ABC7 reported Tuesday that top police officials have since held a “high-level meeting” to review evidence, leading them to reconsider all possibilities while they “appear no closer to solving the case.”
With the lack of clarity, rumors and reports have started to fly in regard to how the bullets entered the stadium and where, exactly, they may have come from. One such rumor, bizarre as it sounds, suggested that one of the victims was the owner of the gun and snuck it in through security by placing the gun in her torso area, concealing it with body fat.
That, on its face, sounds like something made up, right? It gained steam and seemed to exit hoax territory after a local ESPN Radio Host reported it as fact. Here's what we know.
Belly fat conspiracy theory on White Sox shooting is made up
So far, it would appear that the reports on the belly fat conspiracy are a hoax.
The Chicago Police Department denied in a statement that the reports on the gun being brought in, concealed by body fat, were real. That said, the Chicago Sun-Times, who obtained the police report, has learned that one of the women is being investigated for bringing the gun in herself.
The woman's attorney denied claims that her client brought a gun into the game.
The Sun-Times also indicates that police did not recover a firearm at the scene but did learn the woman has a firearm permit.
Some nearby the incident in the game reported no clear audible signal of gunfire. One of the victims struck indicated she heard a slight pop before realizing she was struck.
So, we're back where we started, with more questions than answers. The police department's investigation is ongoing.