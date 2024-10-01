The Whiteboard: Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are primed to return to Western Conference prominence
By Lior Lampert
Memphis Grizzlies superstar point guard Ja Morant sent out a warning shot to the rest of the NBA at the team's 2024 media day.
"Right now, I'm happy and that's my main focus," Morant said. "I feel like a happy Ja [Morant] is a scary Ja for a lot of people. So, as long as I stay happy and healthy, it'll be a great season."
Morant's got a point. Before an injury-marred, drama-filled 2023-24, the Grizzlies were the only Western Conference team to win 50-plus regular-season games in consecutive seasons from 2021-23. Memphis had established itself as a legitimate juggernaut, though many have seemingly forgotten about them.
Given how stacked the West is, it's reasonable to overlook a group that went 27-55 last year. However, it's worth noting that Memphis set league records for deploying 33 players, 51 lineups and collectively missing 578 contests due to injuries. In other words, the Grizzlies squad we saw then isn't the same one we should anticipate seeing now, barring unforeseen circumstances.
At full strength, Memphis has one of the best rosters in basketball. They have an ascending big three between Morant, sharpshooter Desmond Bane and rim protector Jaren Jackson Jr. Moreover, the supporting cast surrounding them is tailored to their skill sets.
Veteran combo guard Marcus Smart was limited to 20 appearances in his debut season with the Grizzlies last year. His ability to defend an opponent's best perimeter player and be a secondary playmaker takes the pressure off Morant. He also gives Memphis a leader in the locker room with extensive playoff experience.
Rookie center Zach Edey will round Memphis' starting five. The 2024 lottery pick gives Morant a pick-and-roll partner. The Grizzlies' floor general is one of the best at operating in the two-man game, and the former is a wall when setting screens. Their presumed chemistry will improve with time and only become harder to stop.
We've gotten this far without discussing Memphis' bench, highlighting their depth. The second unit will be down to key contributors early (GG Jackson II and Vince Williams Jr.). Still, the Grizzlies have multiple people who can carry the load in their stead. They have other talented reserves, like three-point marksman Luke Kennard or the frontcourt tandem of Brandon Clarke/Santi Aldama. Jake LaRavia has also proven to be a solid young wing.
Overall, Memphis deserves to be mentioned among the elites of the West. The Grizzlies will quickly remind everyone of this once the competition begins later this month. ESPN's Kevin Pelton forecasts they'll win 51.1 games, which would be second in the conference based on his projections.
While everyone is talking about the offseason moves of the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, the Grizzlies are lurking. Memphis has the firepower to go toe-to-toe with anyone in the Association, let alone the West. With Morant's off-court antics and shoulder issue apparently in the rearview mirror, everyone will soon learn that 2023-24 was an anomaly.
If you jumped off the Grizzlies bandwagon, this is the last call to get back on. Morant and Memphis are eager to re-write the narrative surrounding them and are prepared to make a statement. They have all the ingredients to be a championship-caliber team.
Sans Morant for much of last season, JJJ took a step forward and earned his first career All-Star nod. Bane was on a similar trajectory before an ankle injury derailed his breakout campaign. Regardless, the two gained valuable experience as lead options in a lost year for the Grizzlies. Ultimately, Memphis will be better because of it, and it will reflect over their year-to-year improvement.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with someone you love! If you don't like The Whiteboard, share it with someone you loathe!
NBA news roundup:
- ESPN is scouring the market diligently to find an heir apparent to Adrian Wojnarowski. The renowned NBA insider recently retired from journalism to accept a general manager role for his alma mater's men's basketball program, St. Bonaventure. Nonetheless, the worldwide leader in sports may not have an in-house solution. Front Office Sports recently revealed that colleague and acclaimed NFL reporter Adam Schefter could become the company's "ultimate insider."
- Whenever they share the floor for the first time, LeBron and Bronny James will make history as the first father-son duo to play together. However, reality is still sinking in for the King's eldest son. "It’s such a crazy feeling to be in practice with your dad and competing at a high level," the latter stated. "But on the other side of that, having to go against LeBron James in practice every day is a lot."
- Many have tried breaking up the Cleveland Cavaliers core four of Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, particularly the backcourt. Albeit an uber-talented quartet, the on-court fit has proven to be clunky. But despite the outside noise, Garland made it clear at media day that he doesn't want to go anywhere.
Quick hitter: Should the Suns extend Kevin Durant?
With two years left on his contract, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was asked about a potential extension during media day. In response, the standout wing declared he was focused on the present, noting that the bridge would be crossed -- eventually.
"I got two years left on my contract," Durant told reporters. "I'm focused on being the best I can every day in the moment, and we'll figure that stuff out when it's time."
Durant is ostensibly confident that things will sort themselves out, and understandably so. He's one of the greatest players in league history, so he should feel confident in his long-term prospects. But should the Suns invest in him beyond 2025-26?
Phoenix is one of four second-apron teams in 2024-25. Durant will be 38 whenever his next deal kicks in. Does that sound like a good business transaction for a Suns team bereft of assets and financial resources?
What makes it tricky is the Suns mortgaged their future for Durant. Nevertheless, shedding salary to maintain roster flexibility and sustained periods of success could be worthwhile. We saw the Timberwolves do the same with Karl-Anthony Towns to give themselves more bites at the apple to build a contender around Anthony Edwards. Could Phoenix do the same to maximize their window with All-NBA guard Devin Booker? The blueprint has been laid out. Let's see how owner Mat Ishbia proceeds.