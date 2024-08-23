Fansided

Who are the highest-paid players for the 2024-25 NBA season?

Golden State Warriors franchise icon Stephen Curry is in a class of his own among the highest-paid NBA players for the 2024-25 season. But who comes after him on the list?

By Lior Lampert

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers
Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers / Amanda Loman/GettyImages
As the NBA salary cap continues rising drastically each year, the contracts players receive are becoming increasingly silly.

Projections indicate the cap will be more than twice the present value when 2034 rolls around -- from $140.58 million to $364.65 million -- good grief.

In May, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic ($) suggested the league "could have its first $100 million salary by the 2032-33 season." For reference, that'd be practically double what the highest-paid players make today.

With that in mind, who are the current top-earning members of the Association heading into the 2024-25 campaign? And how much are they being compensated for the upcoming season?

Who are the highest-paid players for the 2024-25 NBA season?

Rank

Player

Team

2024-25 Salary

1

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors

$55,761,216

T-2.

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets

$51,415,938

T-2.

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers

$51,415,938

4

Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns

$51,179,021

5

Bradley Beal

Phoenix Suns

$50,203,930

6

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics

$49,700,000

T-7.

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns

$49,205,800

T-7.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves

$49,205,800

T-7.

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers

$49,205,800

T-7.

Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers

$49,205,800

All 2024-25 salary figures were provided via Basketball Reference.

Golden State Warriors franchise icon Stephen Curry tops the list with his $55.76 million yearly wage. The two best centers in basketball and the winners of the past four MVP Awards -- Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic -- are the next closest.

Three Phoenix Suns notably rank among the top 10 in 2024-25 earnings: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The star trio makes roughly as much as the respective cumulative payrolls of teams like the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.

Earlier this summer, Boston Celtics All-NBA wing Jayson Tatum signed the largest contract in league history, though it doesn't kick until 2025-26. Until then, his running mate and reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown will represent the organization on this roster of incredibly expensive hoopers.

Meanwhile, ascending young superstars like Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as soon as next offseason. In other words, yesterday's price is not today's price, meaning this list should look much different in the future. Nevertheless, everyone being mentioned will make funny money for years to come.

