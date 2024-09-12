Who are the Thursday Night Football announcers on Prime Video?
Thursday Night Football is back on Prime Video this season, and the Week 2 matchup holds plenty of intrigue. The broadcast will come live from South Beach as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills, an AFC East matchup that could have profound implications on the postseason picture down the line.
To understand the stakes of this matchup, we need only to hearken back to last season, when the Bills' Week 18 victory over Miami banished the Dolphins to a Wild Card matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs and launched Buffalo to the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs.
We all know how that went. Miami has been struggling to break through in the postseason under Mike McDaniel. Buffalo, meanwhile, has been the Chiefs' toughest out in the playoffs. Both teams underwent offseason changes, few more so than Buffalo. The Bills' offensive personnel has taken a noticeable hit compared to last season's squad, with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis no longer serving as outlets for Josh Allen's canon.
All that said, Josh Allen is still Josh Allen, and he put together an absolute masterclass to lift Buffalo over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. The Dolphins, on the other hand, were in a 14-0 hole against the Jacksonville Jaguars before mounting a ferocious second-half comeback, led by Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane.
Now, both teams are 1-0, and only one can emerge from Thursday night's game unbeaten. As for who will be calling the game in the booth and commentating at halftime, expect a familiar group of faces.
Thursday Night Football announcers and analysts for 2024 NFL season
This Thursday, Sept. 12, will mark the season debut of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. Amazon-MGM Studios confirmed the return of Al Michaels on play-by-play duties and Kirk Herbstreit as the color analyst. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter.
Meanwhile, the pregame, halftime and postgame shows will feature the standard collection of former NFL stars, including Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Richard Sherman. Charissa Thompson will host.
You can expect nothing but the classics from Prime Video in its third year on air with Thursday Night Football. This is a particularly compelling game to kick off the 2024 slate, with two explosive offenses and two of the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks. The narratives run strong through Bills-Dolphins, from divisional bad blood, to the unique disparity in reputation between Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa. We get Patriots-Jets in Week 3, Giants-Cowboys in Week 4 and so forth. A lot of compelling games.
Miami has the wiz-kid offense and the deadly receivers. Buffalo has the NFL's second-best quarterback, a one-man force of nature working overtime to plug holes in the Bills roster. It should be one heck of a game, even on the short week, followed by one heck of a season.