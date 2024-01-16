Who do the Buffalo Bills play next in the NFL Playoffs?
With just over a month remaining in the regular season, the Buffalo Bills were essentially left for dead when it came to making the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs. Then Josh Allen and Co. rallied around one another to not just get into the postseason, but to overtake the Dolphins with a win in Week 18 that captured the AFC East for Buffalo.
On Monday evening -- after the game was initially postponed from Sunday due to the severe snowstorm in Western New York -- the Bills carried that momentum from the end of the regular season into the playoffs. They jumped out to an early lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers before staving off a comeback attempt and then sealing the win in the Wild Card Round.
So now the Bills have advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but fans are wondering who is up next as the Bills look to stay hot.
Who do the Buffalo Bills play next in the playoffs?
The Buffalo Bills will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs next. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET with the broadcast on NBC. More importantly, the Bills will be playing at home at Highmark Stadium as the higher seed in the matchup.
Fans on both sides are familiar with this matchup in recent years with Allen and Patrick Mahomes going head-to-head. The Chiefs and Bills met in back-to-back years in the playoffs, first meeting in the 2020-21 AFC Championship Game and then the following year in the Divisional Round. Kansas City, however, won boht of those meetings.
Buffalo will now try to get a leg up on the series. They will have home-field advantage, they have a ton of momentum, and the Chiefs have been down this year. If ever there was a time for the Bills to get this monkey off of their back, it'll be next Sunday with an AFC Championship Game berth hanging in the balance.