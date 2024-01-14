Who do the Chiefs play next in playoffs after win vs. Dolphins?
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to wait and find out how other games go to find out who their divisional round opponent is.
By Josh Wilson
The Kansas City Chiefs braved the cold and proved that Dolphins should never be kept in cold weather climates. In one of the coldest NFL games ever recorded in league history, the Chiefs prevailed, looking like the clearly better opponent most of the way.
So, with the Chiefs moving on in the NFL Playoffs to the divisional round, who do they play next?
So far, we don't know. Their next opponent will be determined by the remaining AFC Playoff game, Bills vs Steelers, which was just moved to Monday afternoon due to dangerous weather in Buffalo.
Below you can find the two scenarios the Chiefs will face depending on the outcome of that game.
Scenarios for Chiefs next playoff opponent
The Chiefs will play:
- At Buffalo if the Bills beat the Steelers
- vs. Texans (in KC) if the Steelers beat the Bills
There is no possibility of facing the No. 1 seed Ravens in the divisional round because the lowest surviving seed in the AFC after the Chiefs forced the No. 6 seed Dolphins out is the Texans, who are No. 4. The Steelers could be even lower if they pull out a win in Orchard Park.
The playoffs reseed, with the highest remaining seed facing the lowest remaining.
The favorite for Monday's game between Buffalo and Pittsburgh is Buffalo. Should they pull that win out, it would set up a rematch of the incredible overtime divisional round game that the Chiefs won over the Bills in 2021. That was, of course, the year Mahomes put together a drive to win the game with 13 seconds to tie the game with a field goal to send it to overtime.
That game was in Kansas City. This time, Buffalo would get home field.
Earlier this year, the Bills beat the Chiefs 20-17.
The alternative outcome with Pittsburgh winning looks more favorable for Kansas City, so fans hoping for a slightly easier route through the playoffs are undoubtedly pulling for the Steelers. That said, the Texans are formidable as well with a strong team in all three phases.