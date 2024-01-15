Who do the Detroit Lions play next in the NFL playoffs?
The Detroit Lions are winners of an NFL playoff game for the first time in 30 years. And they'll have about a week to celebrate that fact before trying to win their second playoff game in 30 years.
Jared Goff and his teammates will have to wait until Monday night to find out exactly who their Divisional Round opponent will be. The result of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles will make that determination.
Fortunately, it's all very straight-forward.
If the Buccaneers beat the Eagles, Tampa Bay will play the Lions in the next round. If Philadelphia prevails, they'll move on to face Detroit.
No matter what happens on Monday, the Lions will host another playoff game though. That's because the Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed when they got blown out by the Packers. Green Bay was guaranteed to play the No. 1 seed 49ers while the Lions became the next highest seed remaining in the NFC.
Detroit has already beaten the Buccaneers this season. They traveled to Tampa in October and came away with a 20-6 win. Goff threw for a season-high 353 yards in that game. But that was when Baker Mayfield and the Bucs were struggling. They got hot at the end of the season to grab an unlikely playoff berth.
The last time the Lions faced the Eagles was in the season opener of the 2022 season. They came back from down 17 with two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter but they ran out of time and couldn't complete the comeback in a 38-35 loss. Philadelphia made it to the Super Bowl by the end of that season but those days feel far away from them now. They're entering the playoffs in turmoil.
So fans in Detroit will have their eyes locked on their TV screens at 8:15 p.m. ET waiting to see which NFC opponent will be on their way to Ford Field next weekend.