Who do the Ravens play next in NFL playoffs?
Here are the various matchup scenarios for the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens in the AFC.
By Josh Wilson
The Baltimore Ravens are sitting on the sidelines, waiting to make their debut in the postseason.
Are the Ravens still in the NFL Playoffs?
As you've settled in to watch the first two days of Super Wild Card Weekend, one question might have crossed your mind: Where in the world are the Ravens? They were a force in the AFC for the season, and some of you astute viewers may remember they secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They haven't been eliminated without you noticing, have they?
No, they haven't.
Their No. 1 placement is exactly why they're absent. One of the awards to securing a No. 1 seed -- in addition to guaranteed home-field advantage -- is that you get a first-round bye and advance to the Divisional Round right away.
So, yes, the Ravens are still in the playoffs. They are merely awaiting their next opponent.
Who do the Ravens play in the NFL Divisional Round?
As the No. 1 seed, the Ravens automatically draw the lowest remaining seed in the AFC. As of this article's publication, we don't know for certain who is the lowest remaining seed. That will be determined officially in Monday afternoon's game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, NY.
Here are the two possibilities:
- If Bills win: Baltimore will host the Texans
- If Steelers win: Baltimore will host the Steelers
Buffalo is widely favored this weekend, which makes it appear most likely the Ravens will host the Texans. If Baltimore wins that, they'll play the winner of Buffalo/Kansas City.
But this is the playoffs, anything can happen. In that case, they'd draw a divisional rivalry game against the Steelers, and if they win that won, would face the winner of Houston/Kansas City.