Who do the Texans play next in playoffs after win vs. Browns? [UPDATED]
Texans' next playoff opponent: Ravens, Bills, Chiefs, or Dolphins? Super Wild Card Weekend scenarios explained.
The Houston Texans won their first playoff game since 2019 on Saturday with a Wild Card victory over the Cleveland Browns, 45-14.
CJ Stroud tossed three touchdowns while the Texans defense brought back two pick sixes in the blowout that ended Joe Flacco's dream run with the Browns.
No doubt fans in Houston are eager to find out who they will play next, but they'll have to wait.
The Texans' next opponent will be determined by the remaining games in the AFC on Super Wild Card Weekend
Scenarios for Texans next playoff opponent [UPDATED]
UPDATE: The Texans hopes of hosting another playoff game hinged on the Dolphins beating the Chiefs. Kansas City's win on Saturday night means there are only two options for Houston and both of them are on the road.
Houston will play....
- at Ravens if the Chiefs beat the Dolphins and the Bills beat the Steelers
- at Chiefs if the Chiefs beat the Dolphins and Steelers beat the Bills
Off the table:
- at Bills if the Dolphins beat the Chiefs and the Bills beat the Steelers
- vs. Dolphins if the Dolphins beat the Chiefs and the Steelers beat the Bills
The NFL doesn't lock in a playoff bracket. Instead, the league reseeds teams after Super Wild Card Weekend, ensuring that the No. 1 seed faces the highest-numbered seed to come out of the first round of games.
So fans who want to see the Texans host another playoff game should be rooting hard for the underdogs in the remaining AFC action. The No. 4 seed could end up hosting if the No. 6 seed Dolphins and No. 7 seed Steelers steal a couple wins.
Houston lost to the Ravens in the 2023 season opener. They didn't face the Dolphins or Chiefs during the regular season but they did see Miami in a 28-3 preseason loss.
The last time the Texans made it to the second round they lost to the Chiefs to end their 2019 season. The franchise has never made it to the AFC Championship Game. What better time than now?