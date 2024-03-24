Who does Marquette play next in March Madness?
Shaka Smart and the Marquette Golden Eagles are heading to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013, but who do they play next, and when?
By Lior Lampert
The Marquette Golden Eagles (27-9, 14-6 in Big East) 2024 NCAA Tournament run has been a year of firsts for the program.
Marquette has reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013 after taking down the No. 10-seeded Colorado Buffaloes, marking uncharted territory for Shaka Smart since taking over as head coach in 2021.
Upperclassmen Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones paved the way for Marquette in their 81-77 victory against Colorado. Kolek scored 21 points (on 10-of-14 shooting) to go with 11 rebounds, five assists, and a steal, while Jones added 18 points (7-of-13 shooting), including four three-pointers made.
After eclipsing 80 points in each of their first two games of the tournament, Marquette’s March Madness run continues, and they seem to be firing on all cylinders at an ideal time. Who stands in the way of a red-hot Golden Eagles team seeking their first Elite Eight appearance since 2013?
When does Marquette play next?
The No. 2 seed in the South Region, Marquette will face the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack on Fri., Mar. 29, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. However, there is no start time for the game for the time being until the second round officially ends.
NC State big man DJ Burns Jr. has been feasting in the paint, leading the Wolfpack to their first trip to Sweet 16 since 2015, becoming the first player in program history to record a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double in the NCAA Tournament since 1985. Marquette must contain him to keep their season alive, but they may have their hands full trying to slow him.
The winner of Marquette and NC State will survive and advance to the Elite Eight, with a chance to represent their region at the Final Four on Sat., Apr. 6, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.