Who is Arch Manning's dad? Explaining the Manning Family tree
Arch Manning was well on every college football fan's radar before he ever played for the Texas Longhorns. When you're part of the Manning Family, that's kind of how it works — especially with the prodigious talent that Arch displayed in high school at Isidore-Newman.
But now at Texas, the spotlight on Arch Manning has grown even further. He's the future for the Longhorns, one of the biggest brands in the sport. And when you think of the Mannings, you obviously first think about Peyton and Eli, two of the most high-profile quarterbacks in NFL history.
Arch is obviously related to them but he's not their son. And that has college football fans wondering who exactly is Arch Manning's dad.
Who is Arch Manning's dad?
Arch Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, who you might call the least-known of Archie Manning's sons. Cooper was actually looking as if he was going to have a football career of his own to join the family tradition, committing to Ole Miss as a wide receiver after catching passes from Peyton at Isidore-Newman High School. However, he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis before playing for the Rebels, ending his playing career due to those medical concerns.
How is Arch Manning related to Peyton and Eli Manning?
Arch is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, two of the most memorable and perhaps greatest NFL quarterbacks of the 21st century. The Texas QB didn't follow in their footsteps in terms of his choice of where to play college football, but he's undoubtedly and widely reportedly had their advice along the way. He also surely would love to follow in their footsteps when it comes to their long-term success in the game of football.
Do Peyton and Eli Manning have kids?
Yes, Peyton and Eli Manning both have children, including sons of their own.
Peyton has two kids, twins Marshall (son) and Mosley (daughter) who were born in March 2011. Eli, meanwhile, has four children but only one son. His three daughters were born in 2011, 2013 and 2015 while his son is his youngest kid, who was born in 2019.
Manning Family football careers
The patriarch of the Manning Family when it comes to football is Archie Manning. He played collegiately for Ole Miss and spent 14 seasons in the NFL, making two Pro Bowls and spending the majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints, though also having brief stints with the Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings at the end of his career.
We already discussed Cooper's cut-short career but his brothers, Peyton and Eli, obviously had storied football careers. Peyton was a Maxwell Award winner at Tennessee before being drafted No. 1 overall by the Indianapolis Colts, who he spent the bulk of his career with before ending his time in the league with the Denver Broncos. He went on to be a two-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time NFL MVP, and overall one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history as a seven-time First Team All-Pro.
Eli, to his credit, is also a two-time Super Bowl champion while spending his entire career with the New York Giants. He was also a four-time Pro Bowler and provided the G-Men with arguably their greatest quarterback of all time.
Arch's younger brother, Heid, is also a football player, a center on the offensive line currently for the family's high school in New Orleans, Isidore-Newman.