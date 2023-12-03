Who is Dom DiSandro? Legend of Eagles staffer grows with ejection
Dom DiSandro doesn't play for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's got his own highlight package.
If you didn't know Dom DiSandro from Adam before the Week 13 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, you do now.
DiSandro was at the center of a sideline scuffle after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw slammed DeVonta Smith to the ground.
As Eagles and 49ers players and staffers came together along the sideline, Greenlaw stuck out his arm and poked DiSandro in the face. The linebacker was ejected and not long after DiSandro was also removed from the Philadelphia sideline.
Who is Dom DiSandro?
DiSandro is the last person on the Eagles' sideline you'd want to mess with. He's the team's Chiefs Security Officer.
Even before that moment, DiSandro was already an Eagles legend.
DiSandro originally joined the Eagles organization in 1999. Now in his 25th season, his profile on the team website indicates he "oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches, and executives. He also directs security at the team's training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics and provides education on the NFL's personal conduct policy."
Amy Fadool Kane of NBC Sports Philadelphia pointed out how DiSandro is beloved in the city.
So Greenlaw definitely picked the wrong person to put a hand on that time.
Fans hoping to see the Eagles sparked by that moment were disappointed though. Philadelphia scored a touchdown to cap the drive but the 49ers responded to restore their lead to 28-13 on a Deebo Samuel score soon after.