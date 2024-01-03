Who is Luke Littler, and how can you watch his darts title match?
By Lior Lampert
At 16 years old, 2023 World Youth Champion Luke Littler is garnering worldwide recognition for his efforts during the 2023-24 PDC World Darts Championship tournament. Now, Littler finds himself on the verge of winning the tournament and earning the £500,000 prize money if he can defeat world No. 1 Luke Humphries, who entered the competition as the favorite to win.
Littler has defeated some high-profile players to reach the finals, including Raymond van Barneveld and former world champion Rob Cross. Now, an opportunity to emerge as the last player standing and be crowned a champion is just a best-of-13 sets match away.
Who is Luke Littler?
Born in Runcorn, England on January 21, 2007, Littler was raised in Warrington, England. Littler represents the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and is the current PDC World Youth Champion. Additionally, he is also the youngest player ever to be a part of the PDC World Darts Championship.
Littler began throwing darts when he was just 18 months old and has been playing “non-stop” ever since, he told BBC Sport. He has spent nearly his entire life preparing for this moment and now has an opportunity to make history in the darting world.
Given the nickname “The Nuke,” Littler has become a hot commodity for being one of the most gifted teenage athletes in the world. Sky Sports’ Emma Paton has become a big fan of Littler, referring to him as “the most talked-about 16-year-old on the planet.”
How can you watch Luke Littler’s match?
The final will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at London’s Alexandra Palace. The match will begin at 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on Sky Sports Darts. Alternatively, those with a NOW Sky Sports pass can stream the match.
Even if Littler can't take down Humphries, he has done enough to show everyone he is here to stay and continue establishing himself as one of the best dart-throwers in the world.