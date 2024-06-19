Who is on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee for 2024-25?
By John Buhler
The role of being a College Football Playoff Selection Committee member is more important than it ever has been. For the first time since its inception in 2014, we will be expanding the postseason field from four to 12 teams. 13 noted individuals will get to decide what dozen teams get to play in this amplified college football tournament. Getting it right is never going to be more important than this.
As far as the qualifications of what teams can make the tournament, it will be the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the seven-best non-champions in the eyes of the Selection Committee. We will be guaranteed at least one Group of Five team making the 12-team field, but we could see upwards of five or six teams from the SEC making it in this year. The Big Ten should get at least three.
Who is on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee?
Here is every member making up the College Football Playoff Selection Committee for 2024-25.
- Chris Ault: Former Nevada head coach
- Chet Gladchuk: Navy athletic director
- Jim Grobe: Former Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor head coach
- Warde Manuel: Michigan athletic director
- Randall McDaniel: Former Arizona State, Minnesota Vikings offensive guard
- Gary Pinkel: Former Toledo, Missouri head coach
- Mack Rhoades: Baylor athletic director
- Mike Riley: Former Oregon State, Nebraska head coach
- David Sayler: Miami (OH) athletic director
- Will Shields: Former Nebraska, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard
- Kelly Whiteside: USA TODAY college football writer
- Carla Williams: Virginia athletic director
- Hunter Yurachek: Arkansas athletic director
For those who follow the sport closely, many of the 13 names sound familiar. Randall McDaniel and Will Shields are football legends from their playing careers, college and pro. Chris Ault and Gary Pinkel are hall of fame coaches. Hunter Yurachek and Carla Williams are notable athletic directors. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel will be the committee chairman who speaks for everyone.
Let's unpack some of the other interesting wrinkles with this baker's dozen of committee members.
Usually, we end up seeing plenty of athletic directors serve as committee members. It has been that way ever since the playoff's inception. Of course, any time a team closely associated with a committee member is brought up for discussion, they must be recused from the room. That is going to be a major issue for Manuel and Pinkel this season because of their Michigan and Missouri ties.
The strangest part for me here is Manuel being the committee chair. His program just won the playoff last year, but with great controversy. The Conner Stalions sign-stealing scandal has not been resolved. Not only that, but Manuel played a huge role in former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers this offseason. Plus, Michigan should be a top-25 team...
Outside of Michigan and Missouri, I would pay close attention to what Nebraska does this year. If the Cornhuskers are even the least bit good, then we would see two committee members in Riley and Shields have to recuse themselves from the room. With many members having ties to several places, this is not as uncommon as you would think. Still, we might have the right mix of people for this year.
We can only hope that these 13 individuals can accurately identify the 12 best teams for this format.