Who is Patrick Mahomes Sr.? Father of Chiefs QB’s baseball career and more
Patrick Mahomes may be the best quarterback on the planet but he isn't the only member of his family with a professional athletic background.
There is little doubt that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the best athletes on the planet and the NFL's most prodigious passer.
Mahomes has certainly benefitted from a very athletic gene pool as his father is also a former professional athlete.
Unlike his son, Patrick Mahomes Sr. made his name as a baseball player. Mahomes' upbringing also saw him play some baseball like his father, which helps explain how he is able to throw from all platforms quite successfully.
Who did Patrick Mahomes Sr. play baseball for in MLB?
The elder Mahomes played in Major League Baseball for 11 years with six different teams, beginning in 1992 when he came up with the Minnesota Twins. He also spent the 1997 and 1998 seasons with the Yokohama BayStars in Nippon Professional Baseball.
After beginning his career as a starting pitcher, Mahomes Sr. found a second act as a reliever when he joined the New York Mets in 1999, going 8-0 with a 3.68 ERA that year and helping the team reach the playoffs.
The time in New York clearly made an impact on the younger Mahomes, who has repped Mets' jerseys to post-game press conferences in the past.
The Mets made the World Series in Mahomes Sr.'s second season with the club and there are photos online showing the younger Mahomes shagging fly balls with pitcher Mike Hampton early in the season.
Mahomes Sr.'s baseball career ended in 2003 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and he became an important mentor in his son's journey to become the best quarterback in the world.
He has had some legal troubles in the past, including a recent DWI arrest. However, if everything is cleared, expect Mahomes Sr. to be in Las Vegas to see his son try and win another Super Bowl on Sunday.