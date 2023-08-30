Who is Penn State’s starting QB? James Franklin creates an easily solved mystery
James Franklin won't name his starting quarterback but he's dropping hints. Who will it be and what do they need to do in order for Penn State to have a successful season?
According to Audrey Snyder, James Franklin is toying with the press by not naming Penn State's starting quarterback. While it is pretty apparent that Drew Allar will end up being the QB for the Lions, James Franklin is at least publicly saying that Beau Pribula has a shot at the QB1 job.
Penn State didn't really have a quarterback competition this offseason with Drew Allar sweeping it away in spring practices. Penn State returns after a season where they were able to win the Rose Bowl. They come into this season with a solid defense and huge expectations.
What are the expectations for Drew Allar and Penn State this season?
Penn State has a majority of their offensive starters returning and doesn't have anyone on their schedule besides Michigan or Ohio State that is better than them or up to them in terms of talent. Allar will need to rise to the occasion to beat Michigan or Ohio State. While they don't need him to be on another level, the Lions will need Allar to be above average to beat Michigan or Ohio State.
Drew Allar could be a potential dark-horse Heisman candidate. Still, it is hard to expect that out of a quarterback who has played 60 snaps in his whole college career. Allar will most likely be a star at Penn State. Still, it is not fair to put those expectations on him especially when above-average play is the thing that will allow the school to go to the college football playoff.
If Allar can rise to the occasion against Michigan and Ohio State, Penn State could be looking to make the first college football playoff appearance in the program's history. Addtionally, Penn State will need to avoid any upset losses. That should be too hard if Allar is able to make the right plays as the team didn't lose any games last season not named Michigan or Ohio State.
The Lions certainly have a chance to be great this season it will come down to whether Allar is able to do what is needed to send them to the CFP.