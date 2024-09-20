Who is playing college football today? Week 4 teams, channels and more
By John Buhler
After a weekend of a bunch of almost upsets, we are so beyond due for something crazy to occur on a college football Saturday. While traditional powers Alabama, Georgia and Oregon will be on bye this week, everybody else of note will be playing. We have a handful of stellar ranked vs. ranked games going on. The Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC all have games like this, but what are y'all even doing, ACC?
The signature game of the week will be primetime when the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners welcome the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers to Norman. Earlier in the day, we will see No. 11 USC go to No. 18 Michigan to play the Wolverines in The Big House. Not to be overlooked, a pair of Big 12 titans clash, as the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys welcome the No. 12 Utah Utes to Boone Pickens Stadium.
It should be noted that we have another ranked-on-ranked matchup happening on Friday night when the No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers host the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini. Don't look now, but the winner of that game will be 4-0, possibly a sleeper to crash the College Football Party all together out of the revamped Big Ten. So many great games are on the horizon. This is when it starts to get really good.
Here is what the Week 4 college football slate will look like, and where you can watch all of the games.
Thursday, Sept. 19
7:30 p.m. ET start time
- South Alabama Jaguars at Appalachian State Mountaineers (ESPN)
Friday, Sept. 20
7:30 p.m. ET start time
- Stanford Cardinal at Syracuse Orange (ESPN)
8:00 p.m. ET start time
- No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers (FOX)
10:00 p.m. ET start time
- San Jose State Spartans at Washington State Cougars (CW)
Saturday, Sept. 21
12:00 p.m. ET start times
- Marshall Thundering Herd at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (FOX)
- North Carolina State Wolfpacks at No. 21 Clemson Tigers (ABC)
- Florida Gators at Mississippi State Bulldogs (ESPN)
- Charlotte 49ers at Indiana Hoosiers (BTN)
- Villanova Wildcats at Maryland Terrapins (BTN)
- James Madison Dukes at North Carolina Tar Heels (ACCN)
- Houston Cougars at Cincinnati Bearcats (FS1)
- Kansas Jayhawks at West Virginia Mountaineers (ESPN2)
- Tulane Green Wave at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (ESPNU)
- Rice Owls at Army Black Knights (CBSSN)
12:45 p.m. ET start time
- Ohio Bobcats at Kentucky Wildcats (SECN)
1:00 p.m. ET start time
- Ball State Cardinals at Central Michigan Chippewas (ESPN+)
2:00 p.m. ET start times
- Arkansas State Red Wolves at No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones (ESPN+)
- Virginia Cavaliers at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (ESPN+)
- Utah State Aggies at Temple Owls (ESPN+)
- Saint Francis Red Flash at Eastern Michigan Eagles (ESPN+)
3:00 p.m. ET start times
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (ESPN+)
- Eastern Washington Eagles at Nevada
3:30 p.m. ET start times
- Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (BTN)
- No. 11 USC Trojans at No. 18 Michigan Wolverines (CBS)
- UCLA Bruins at No. 16 LSU Tigers (ABC/ESPN+)
- Miami RedHawks at No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (NBC/Peacock)
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (ESPN2)
- Buffalo Bulls at No. 23 Northern Illinois Huskies (ESPN+)
- Arkansas Razorbacks at Auburn Tigers (ESPN)
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Virginia Tech Hokies (ACCN)
- Central Connecticut Blue Devils at UMass Minutemen (ESPN+)
- Youngstown State Penguins at Pittsburgh Panthers (ESPN+/ACC Extra)
- Arizona State Sun Devils at Texas Tech Red Raiders (FS1)
- Memphis Tigers at Navy Midshipmen (CBSSN)
- Houston Christian Huskies at UTSA Roadrunners (ESPN+)
4:00 p.m. ET start times
- No. 12 Utah Utes at No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys (FOX)
- Duke Blue Devils at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (ESPNU)
4:15 p.m. ET start time
- Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 7 Missouri Tigers (SECN)
5:00 p.m. ET start times
- TCU Horned Frogs at SMU Mustangs (CW)
- UTEP Miners at Colorado State Rams (truTV/Max)
6:00 start times
- Monmouth Hawks at Florida International Panthers (ESPN+)
- East Carolina Pirates at Liberty Flames (ESPN+)
7:00 p.m. ET start times
- No. 8 Miami Hurricanes at South Florida Bulls (ESPN)
- Northwestern Wildcats at Washington Huskies (FS1)
- Florida Atlantic Owls at UConn Huskies (CBSSN)
- California Golden Bears at Florida State Seminoles (ESPN2)
- Florida A&M Rattlers at Troy Trojans (ESPN+)
- Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (ESPN+)
- New Mexico State Aggies at Sam Houston Bearkats (ESPN+)
- Toledo Rockets at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (ESPN+)
- Wyoming Cowboys at North Texas Mean Green (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m. ET start times
- No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners (ABC/ESPN+)
- Bowling Green Falcons at No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies (ESPN+/SECN+)
- Akron Zips at South Carolina Gamecocks (ESPNU)
- Iowa Hawkeyes at Minnesota Golden Gophers (NBC)
7:45 p.m. ET start time
- Georgia Southern Eagles at No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels (SECN)
8:00 p.m. ET start times
- UL Monroe Warhawks at No. 1 Texas Longhorns (ESPN+/SECN+)
- Michigan State Spartans at Boston College Eagles (ACCN)
- Baylor Bears at Colorado Buffaloes (FOX)
8:30 p.m. ET start times
- Fresno State Bulldogs at New Mexico Lobos (truTV/MAX)
- Purdue Boilermakers at Oregon State Beavers (CW)
9:45 p.m. ET start time
- Portland State Vikings at Boise State Broncos (FS1)
10:30 p.m. ET start time
- No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats at BYU Cougars (ESPN)
11:59 p.m. ET start time
- Northern Iowa Panthers at Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
The four games mentioned above (Illinois at Nebraska on Friday, USC at Michigan, Utah at Oklahoma State and Tennessee at Oklahoma) are going to be the ones you definitely need to watch. Since the games in Ann Arbor and Stillwater are going on at roughly the same time, you may need to take advantage of the two-screen setup at home. The early afternoon slate is fine, but not transcendent.
What I am the most excited about this week is that I get to enjoy the slate itself without worrying about what the Dawgs are going to do. That one-point win on the road over Kentucky still has my head swimming. Apparently, my football teams win in primetime by a signle point. Conversely, my baseball team finds new and creative ways to lose games by a single point when they need to win.
Ultimately, what does intrigue me about this week is we should have a sufficient enough sample size to know if a team is good, bad, or downright ugly. These thoughts and feelings we have had been keeping inside about certain teams could be coming out of our mouths and into the consciousness of any conversation. "This team is so good, dude!" "Yeah, but that team sucks!" I cannot wait for this.
Plan accordingly, as you will have plenty of games worthy of tuning into this college football Saturday.