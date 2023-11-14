Who is playing college football tonight, Nov. 14?
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 college football regular season is nearing it's conclusion. Teams are looking to qualify for a bowl game by reaching the required six wins with a minimum .500 winning percentage. Others will look to climb up the College Football Playoff rankings to try and compete for the national championship.
While college football is mostly played on Saturdays, there are games midweek. Of course, that is when MACtion takes place. The Mid-American Conference (MAC) holds some of its games during the work week, allowing fans to watch some football, kind of an appetizer before the big contests on Saturday.
As it turns out, there will be some MACtion on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Let's look at the games scheduled for that night.
College football schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 14
- Toledo Rockets (9-1) at Bowling Green Falcons (6-4): 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- Western Michigan Broncos (4-6) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-6): 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- Akron Zips (2-8) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6): 7:00 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
The headlining game will be between the Toledo Rockets and the Bowling Green Falcons. Toledo has already clinched the West Division by going a perfect 8-0 in the conference thus far and holding a 9-1 overall. They lost their season-opening game against the Illinois Fighting Illini but won their next nine games. The Rockets look to repeat as the MAC champions. As for Bowling Green, they are looking to gain ground in the East. The Miami (OH) Redhawks sit in first with an 8-2 overall record, with the Ohio Bobcats sitting in second with a 7-3 record.
Western Michigan and Northern Illinois each have two games remaining in the season. With four wins apiece, the winner will have a chance to pick up their sixth victory in the final week of the regular season. The loser of this game will be officially eliminated from bowl game contention.
Eastern Michigan is in the same position, sitting at 4-6. They face an Akron team who won just one conference game this year, back on Nov. 1, by beating the Kent State Golden Flashes, 31-27. Akron will look to play spoiler.