Who is playing college football tonight, Oct. 10?
Conference-USA and the Sun Belt get college football started early this week with several games on the schedule for Tuesday night.
It feels like we just left Week 6 of college football behind us but Week 7 is getting an early start. There are three games on the college football schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 10 with some fascinating Conference-USA and Sun Belt matchups on deck.
These games will have some major implications in the Group of 5, but also serve as a tasty appetizer to what should be another loaded Saturday in the sport. You can't just dive right into games like Oregon-Washington, Miami-North Carolina or USC-Notre Dame -- you have to pace yourself. And the Tuesday night college football slate should be perfect for that.
So who is playing college football tonight? Let's take a look at the schedule with a quick look at each of the matchups.
College football schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 10
Away Team
Home Team
Start Time
TV Channel
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
7 p.m. ET
CBSSN
Liberty Flames
Jacksonville State Gamecocks
7:30 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Appalachian State Mountaineers
7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN2
The first matchup of the night will be in C-USA with a pair of sub-.500 teams looking to get on the right track. Middle Tennessee has struggled defensively but, of late, has seemed to find some more juice on the offensive side of the ball. Louisiana Tech is no stranger to scoring either, however, and we could be in store for a real shootout.
Liberty visiting Jacksonville State might not have been on many radars coming into this season for the Sun Belt, but it should be now. The Flames are off to a 5-0 start with Jamey Chadwell, albeit with some up-and-down performances. But Rich Rodriguez has the Gamecocks off to a 5-1 start as well after making the jump to FBS this year. Can they really make some waves by beating an inconsistent Liberty team?
Then, in the finale for the night, Coastal Carolina will take a shocking 2-3 record under new head coach Tim Beck on the road to Boone to face 3-2 Appalachian State. The Mountaineers have a double-overtime loss to UNC and a road loss by three to Wyoming in the L column, but look to be quite formidable. For the Chanticleers, though, a win could get things on a much better track.
As stated, for a Tuesday night college football slate, what more could you ask for? The potential for great games is all over the place, so tune in and enjoy.