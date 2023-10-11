Who is playing college football tonight, Oct. 11?
In the mood for some college football on a Wednesday night? Conference-USA has two games on the docket.
By Drew Koch
Believe it or not, Week 7 of the 2023 college football season kicked off last night. While most college football action takes place on Saturday, this week's slate of games gives fans something to watch every night of the week.
Tonight is no exception. While the big boys take centerstage later this week with a Top 10 clash between Oregon and Washington, Conference-USA has a pair of games that college football fans will want to tune in to.
Check out the full schedule of Wednesday night's games below.
College football schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 11
C-USA will send four programs onto the gridiron tonight. Let's take a peek at what Wednesday's matchups look like.
- UTEP (1-5) at FIU (3-3): 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
- Sam Houston State (0-5) at New Mexico State (3-3): 9:00 p.m. ET (CBSS)
UTEP travels to the Sunshine State on Wednesday night with the Miners looking to snag their first conference victory of the season. Florida International, who began the season 3-1, have dropped two straight and are looking for their first in-conference win of the 2023 campaign as well.
New Mexico State will be looking to improve their resumé against Sam Houston State. The Bearkats haven't won a game all season and Sam Houston's quarterback, Keegan Shoemaker, has more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (4) this season.
Everyone in Conference USA is chasing Liberty. The Flames won their sixth game of the season last night against Jacksonville State. After going undefeated through the first seven weeks of the 2023 season, fans may want to start paying attention. It's not unheard of for a Group of Five conference to sneak their way into the College Football Playoff.
You'll have to wait for Saturday to see USC versus Notre Dame, but there's still college football on the schedule tonight. Don't miss it.