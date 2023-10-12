Who is playing college football tonight, Oct. 12?
It's Thursday night! Who's taking the gridiron tonight in college football?
By Drew Koch
Though the college football slate isn't overflowing with Thursday night contests, there are still a couple of games that are sure to pique your interest.
A battle of Big 12 opponents is on tap tonight with one team looking to bolster its resumé for a shot a the conference championship. The other game features a pair of teams from the AAC, both of whom love to pound the rock.
Check out the full schedule of Thursday night's games below.
College football schedule for Thursday, Oct. 12
While all eyes will be on the Top 10 matchup between Washington and Oregon later this week, Thursday night offers a nice appetizer for Saturday's blockbuster between the Huskies and the Ducks.
- West Virginia (4-1) at Houston (2-3): 7:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
- SMU (3-2) at East Carolina (1-4): 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
The Houston Cougars have been averaging almost 300 yards through the air, but their defense has surrendered nearly 30 points per game. It's going to be difficult for Dana Holgorsen's team to bottle up the WVU rushing attack. The Mountaineers average over 190 yards on the ground.
After the Texas Longhorns fell during last week's Red River Rivalry, West Virginia sits in second place in the Big 12. A win on Thursday would help WVU maintain pace as they have a date with the first-place Oklahoma Sooners next month.
SMU is 0-2 away from home this season, so while the Pirates have just one win on their 2023 campaign, East Carolina could pose some problems for the Mustangs on Thursday night in Greenville.