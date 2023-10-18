Who is playing college football tonight, Oct. 18?
It may only be Wednesday, but there are Saturday vibes on the gridiron tonight for a handful of college football teams.
By Drew Koch
College football fans are surely looking forward to the Top 10 matchup between Ohio State and Penn State on Saturday. If last week's Top 10 clash between Washington and Oregon was any preview of what fans can expect this weekend, then everyone better buckle up.
But while most college football games kick off this Saturday, there is a pair of games on the docket this evening. Both of which feature teams from Conference USA.
Check out the full schedule of Wednesday night's games below.
College football schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 18
Conference USA took center stage last night as Jacksonville State and Liberty both took home victories. The Gamecocks overcame a 17-10 halftime deficit to upend the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and the Flames remain undefeated after taking down Middle Tennessee in a high-scoring affair.
- FIU (3-4) at Sam Houston State (0-6): 7:00 p.m. ET (CBSS)
- New Mexico State (4-3) at UTEP (2-5): 9:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Wednesday night features even more action from the C-USA as Florida International travels to Huntsville, Texas to take on Sam Houston State. FIU's Keyone Jenkins will need to do a better job of protecting the football. The Golden Panthers quarterback has more interceptions than touchdowns this season.
As for the Bearkats, they're still looking for their first win of the season. Sam Houston State is 0-6 and scoring just 11.2 points per game. The defense, on the other hand, is allowing over 24 points per contest. It's no wonder why the Bearkats haven't won a game this season.
The late-night contest features the UTEP Miners going toe-to-toe with the New Mexico State Aggies. Diego Pavia leads the Aggies in both passing and rushing yards this season. A dual-threat quarterback, Pavia will need to use his arm and legs to outlast the Miners on Wednesday night in El Paso.