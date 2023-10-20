Who is playing college football tonight, Oct. 20?
Friday night lights up with Temple and SMU clashing in a crucial AAC battle. Will Temple secure their first win or will SMU continue their conference dominance?
The only game going on Friday night is on ESPN as Temple University takes on the SMU Mustangs at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls look to secure their first American Athletic Conference win of the season. The game is set to air nationally on ESPN starting at 7 p.m.
Temple looks to bounce back from a 45-14 loss to the North Texas Mean Green on the road. Quincy Patterson made his first start at quarterback, going 12-for-30 with three INTs. He also led the Owl running attack, running for 113 yards and a rushing touchdown. It was the first AAC win for North Texas
SMU looks to go 3-0 (4-2 overall) in conference play after winning 31-10 last Thursday against East Carolina University. Quarterback Preston Stone went 19-for-38 for 276 yards and tossed three touchdowns.
The last time these two teams met was at Lincoln Financial Field back in 2020 when Temple lost 47-23. The last time Temple beat SMU was back in 2016 in which they won 45-20. The Mustangs hold the all-time series totals, 3-2-2.
The AAC held court on prime time last night as Rice defeated Tulsa 42-10. Quarterback JT Daniels had a solid performance, completing 24 of 37 passes for 342 yards and throwing two touchdowns. Daniels also rushed for another score. Rice (4-3, 2-1 AAC) also got 120 yards from running back Dean Connors on just nine carries.
College Football Saturday is shaping up nicely
In a jam-packed day of college football, a pivotal Big Ten matchup kicks off the action as No. 7 Penn State travels to Columbus to face No. 3 Ohio State at noon. Later, at 3:30 p.m., No. 17 Tennessee heads to Tuscaloosa to square off against No. 11 Alabama. The excitement continues into the evening with two 7:30 p.m. games: No. 4 Florida State hosts No. 16 Duke, while No. 2 Michigan journeys to East Lansing to battle interstate rival Michigan State.