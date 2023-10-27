Who is playing college football tonight, Oct. 27?
There will be one college football game that's played on Friday, Oct. 27, and it will pit two American Athletic Conference teams against one another.
By Scott Rogust
Week 9 of the college football season officially kicked off this past Tuesday, with New Mexico State defeating Louisiana Tech 27-24 and Liberty picking up a 42-29 win over Western Kentucky. Overall, the schedule this week is not as stacked as it has been in the past month or so, but you can never count out upset wins over some of the top programs in the nation.
As usual, the bulk of the college football schedule will take place on Saturday. But for those that aren't exactly looking to watch the World Series or regular season action in the NBA or NHL on Friday night, there is college football being played.
College football schedule for Friday, Oct. 27
- Florida Atlantic at Charlotte - 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)
There is only one college football game scheduled for Oct. 27, and it's American Athletic Conference action between the Florida Atlantic Owls and Charlotte 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.
Florida Atlantic is 3-4 on the season and currently sits in sixth place in the AAC standings. The Owls had been on a two-game winning streak entering Week 8 with victories over Tulsa and South Florida but were blown out 36-10 by UTSA. Now, they are looking to get back to .500 on the year but to also improve their conference record to 3-1.
As for Charlotte, they are sitting in 11th in the conference. They are 1-2 in conference action and 2-5 on the season. Last week, the 49ers ended a five-game losing streak with a 10-7 victory over East Carolina.
AAC standings entering Week 9
- Tulane Green Wave (3-0, 6-1)
- SMU Mustangs (3-0, 5-2)
- UTSA Roadrunners (3-0, 4-3)
- Memphis Tigers (2-1, 5-2)
- Rice Owls (2-1, 4-3)
- Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1, 3-4)
- South Florida Bulls (2-2, 4-4)
- Navy Midshipmen (2-2, 3-4)
- North Texas Mean Green (1-2, 3-4)
- Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-2, 3-4)
- Charlotte 49ers (1-2, 2-5)
- UAB Blazers (1-3, 2-6)
- East Carolina Pirates (0-3, 1-6)
- Temple Owls (0-4, 2-6)
The AAC Championship Game will pit the two teams with the highest winning percentages in conference play. So, Florida Atlantic isn't entirely out of the race. They will have to win out the rest of the way, and they are set to play UAB, East Carolina, Tulane, and Rice in that order to close out the season. Tulane will be a tough test, considering they are undefeated and hold the No. 22 ranking in the nation entering Week 9.