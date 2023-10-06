Who is playing college football tonight, Oct. 6?
If you want to watch some college football on Friday night, we have some games on tap for you.
By John Buhler
In what many thought could have been an interesting Friday slate in Week 6 of the college football season, we are faced with a steaming plate of losses and underachieving Power Five teams. However, if you cannot wait until Saturday, there are at least two more games to sink your teeth into before we really get cooking in the AM. Regardless, you will be wishing for mediocre games like this in January.
Friday night bequeaths to us one Big 12 game kicking off shortly before one Big Ten game. Oh, there are big brands to be had, alright, but if you really wanted to go to the pumpkin patch with your girlfriend, your boyfriend, your friends or whomever, this is that Friday night! First up, we have Mike Gundy's Oklahoma State Cowboys hosting Chris Klieman's Kansas State Wildcats over in Stillwater.
Not long after toe meets leather in that Big 12 game will Matt Rhule's Nebraska Cornhuskers duke it out with Bret Bielema's Illinois Fighting Illini over in Champaign-Urbana. You either love Big Ten football or just are not all that interested in living your best pumpkin-spiced life in the midst of spooky season. Combined, these four unranked teams have gone 9-9. At least K-State is still halfway decent.
Here is what the fickle college football gods have bestowed upon us to feast upon this Friday night.
College football schedule for Friday, Oct. 6
Behold! The college football schedule for Friday, Oct. 6. Hopefully, you know who all to bet on here.
- Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2): 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini: 8:00 p.m. ET (2-3) (FS1)
Should the Wildcats get a win at Boone Pickens, that might be enough to get Klieman's K-State team back into the AP Top 25. Keep in mind that their only loss on the year came against former Big 12 foe Missouri, who won in dramatic fashion by the grace of god and their extra thick kicker, Harrison Mevis. As for Gundy's Pokes, it is abundantly clear that this era of college football is not what he is all about.
In a game that deserves to be played in sub-50-degree temperatures, driving rain or simply in the mud, the winner of Nebraska at Illinois will get back to .500. That might help either the Illini stay bowl-eligible or get Nebraska to its first bowl game since Taylor Martinez played quarterback for the Huskers. As far as the loser is concerned, it is hard to be optimistic sitting 2-4 at the halfway point.
If you love to gamble or want to watch coaches like Bielema, Gundy or Rhule crumble, here you go.