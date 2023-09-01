Who is playing college football tonight, Sept. 1?
Here are all the college football teams who will be playing a game on Friday, Sept. 1 during Week 1.
By John Buhler
College football is back in our lives, and we could not be any happier about that being the case!
College football fans rejoice, as you will have some games to watch on Friday night to kick off Week 1.
Week 1 technically launched on the final day of August on Thursday with 22 teams throwing down. Too bad we are only getting started, baby! Although no ranked teams will be playing on Friday, Sept. 1, plenty of major college brands will be commencing their season under the bright lights this evening. Perhaps one of them will massively overachieve in what looks to be very middling seasons for them.
Without further ado, let's dive face-first into tonight's menu featuring major college football games.
College football schedule for Friday, Sept. 1
Here are all the college football teams that will be playing tonight on Friday, Sept. 1.
* Howard Bison at Eastern Michigan Eagles: 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
* Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans: 7:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
* Miami (OH) RedHawks at Miami Hurricanes: 7:00 p.m. ET (ACC Network)
* Louisville Cardinals at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
* Missouri State Bears at Kansas Jayhawks: 8:00 p.m. ET (Big 12/ESPN+)
* Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: 11:00 p.m. ET (CBSSN)
There will be six games on tap for your enjoyment. Eastern Michigan kicks off its season with HBCU Howard coming to Ypsilanti. An in-state rivalry of sorts commences as well on Friday night with Michigan State hosting Central Michigan. Will the real Miami stand up as the Hurricanes host the RedHawks down in Coral Gables? And I can't even begin to tell you about Nerds vs. Birds With Teeth...
You better believe it, as the Ramblin' Wreck of Georgia Tech will host their new ACC rival Louisville in the house that Arthur Blank built just up the road from Bobby Dodd. It will be a hoot and a half, alright. Although Bobby Petrino is now in full-blown Gig Em mode, his former employer Missouri State will take on Kansas, a team that is most definitely thinking about achieving back-to-back bowl seasons.
And last but not least (okay, maybe it is...), the Fighting Timmy Changs of Hawaii look to get back in the win column after a Nashvillian defeat to Vanderbilt in Week 0 vs. another academic power in Stanford. Yes, in back-to-back weeks, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will have played an SEC staple in Tennessee, and then hosted a future ACC team from California over in Oahu. I am losing my mind...
Although you could still watch baseball or hang out with friends and family, college football will be on!