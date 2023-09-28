Who is playing college football tonight, Sept. 28?
Week 5 of the college football season begins on Thursday, Sept. 28. Here is who will be playing that night.
By Scott Rogust
Week 4 of the college football season is in the books, and it was eventful, to say the least. The Oregon Ducks blew out Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes. The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a walk-off victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Florida State Seminoles went to overtime but defeated the Clemson Tigers. It was, without a doubt, the most anticipated weekend of the college football season so far. Now, we're onto Week 5.
While there aren't as many big games as the week prior, Week 5 features some big matchups, such as Colorado vs. No. 8 USC, No. 3 Texas vs. No. 24 Kansas, No. 13 LSU vs. No. 20 Ole Miss, and No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 Duke. While all of those games will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, there are some games that are scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Here is who is playing college football on Sept. 28.
College football schedule for Thursday, Sept. 28
There are three game scheduled for Thursday night, and they are as follows:
- Temple (2-2) at Tulsa (2-2): 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Middle Tennessee (1-3) at Western Kentucky (2-2): 7:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)
- Jacksonville State (3-1) at Sam Houston (0-3): 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
Western Kentucky started the year 2-0 after wins over the USF Bulls and Houston Christian Huskies. But they have since gone on a skid after losing 63-10 to the Ohio State Buckeyes and 27-24 to the Troy Trojans. They face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, who are 1-3 on the year and whose lone win came against the Murray State Racers on Sept. 16.
The Temple Owls are looking to get back over .500, as they have alternated between wins and losses this season. Last week, they lost 41-7 to the Miami Hurricanes. They will face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, who lost 22-14 to the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Finally, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks look to improve to 4-1 on the year. Last week, they shut out the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Now, they face a Sam Houston Bearkats team looking for their first win of the season.