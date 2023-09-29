Who is playing college football tonight, Sept. 29?
Looking for some Friday night football? We've got you covered! Check out the exciting matchups and make your plans for the game.
By Scott Rogust
Week 5 of the college football season officially begins on Thursday, Sept. 28, with three games on the docket. Of course, the attention will be on the Saturday slate, as there are games like the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 17 Duke Blue Devils, No. 8 USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes, No. 13 LSU Tigers vs. No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels, and much more.
For those looking for plans on Friday night, there will be football played. So, you can watch from home or go to the bar. Trust us when we say there are some great games on the schedule.
As for who will be playing, we have the full schedule for you below.
College football schedule for Friday, Sept. 29
There are four games scheduled for Friday night, and they are as follows:
- Louisville (4-0) at NC State (3-1): 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- No. 10 Utah (4-0) at No. 19 Oregon State (3-1): 9:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Louisiana Tech (2-3) at UTEP (1-4): 9:00 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)
- Cincinnati (2-2) at BYU (3-1): 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Yes, there is a Top 25 matchup taking place on Friday night. The undefeated Utah Utes look to continue their momentum and keep up with the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks. They will take on the Oregon State Beavers, who picked up their first loss last week to the Washington State Cougars by the score of 38-35.
With all of the star power across the ACC, the Louisville Cardinals are flying under the radar. They are 4-0 on the year and look to make it 5-0 on Friday with a win over the NC State Wolfpack, who are coming off a 24-21 win over Virginia.
Other games on the schedule include Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP and Cincinnati taking on BYU.