Who is playing college football tonight, Sept. 4?
The Duke Blue Devils will host the No. 9 Clemson Tigers at Wallace Wade to finish off Week 1.
By John Buhler
On Labor Day, the No. 9 Clemson Tigers will look to go to work vs. the unranked Duke Blue Devils.
We have one more game on tap left to enjoy to finish off the first week of the college football season.
It will be a primetime affair at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, as the unranked Duke Blue Devils will host an ACC foe in the No. 9 Clemson Tigers. Kickoff will be at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 4. ESPN will have the national telecast of the final game of the Week 1 slate. Clemson is a two-score favorite, but Mike Elko did the lord's work in his first year in Durham. The game might be closer than expected.
It is not the most exciting game on planet earth, but it is not a bad way to finish off Week 1 either.
Here is what to look forward to when the Blue Devils welcome the Tigers to Durham on Monday night.
College football schedule for Monday, Sept. 4
This is the only game left this week, so get ready to get ready for that. When it comes to Clemson, it is all about second-year quarterback Cade Klubnik not being D.J. Uiagalelei under center. The failed Tigers starter transferred to Oregon State this past offseason after eventually giving way to Klubnik. For Clemson, it is ACC title or bust, as the Tigers really need to make the College Football Playoff...
And when it comes to Duke, they are playing with house money once again. The Blue Devils have their best quarteback since Daniel Jones under center in Riley Leonard. He can really spin it. Not only that, but Elko may have been the secret sauce at Texas A&M, as Duke has been the far better program since he left College Station for Durham. Duke is a sneaky-good dark horse to get to Charlotte, too.
Ultimately, we are all expecting for visiting Clemson to win comfortably. Dabo Swinney has built one helluva program at little ole Clemson. Although their days of dominating the sport are probably firmly in the rearview mirror, there is no reason to think it cannot sustain being a 10-win program annually for as long as Swinney is in charge. However, taking Duke lightly in this one will be very regrettable.
Here is to Duke doing its best to cover the 13-point spread to finish this week's games off right, aight.