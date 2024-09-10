Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 2?
With Week 1 officially in the books, the NFL's next prime-time package of games is set to make its return to streaming. While NBC has traditionally broadcast the NFL's annual kick-off game on the first Thursday of the season, that contest is part of the Sunday night package, meaning the proper debut of Thursday Night Football comes in Week 2.
Amazon Prime's NFL coverage has improved over the years as the league has made a more concentrated effort to get better games into the Thursday night slot, with many teams set to double-dip on Thursday games this season. The action kicks off in Week 2 with a huge showdown in the AFC East that could have significant postseason implications down the line.
Which teams are playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 2?
The Thursday night schedule begins in earnest with a trip to South Florida as the Miami Dolphins face off with the Buffalo Bills with at least a share of first place in the AFC East on the line. This is a big rematch of the final game of the 2023 regular season where Buffalo beat Miami to snag the AFC East crown, sending the Dolphins into the Wild Card round where they lost at a frigid Arrowhead Stadium to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Both squads posted shaky performances in Week 1, with Buffalo rallying from an early 17-3 deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals while Miami also dug out of an early hole to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. A win here would allow the victory to stake an early claim to the AFC East lead, but a victory may prove to be more important to Miami, even without the revenge angle factored in.
The rivalry between Miami and Buffalo has been incredibly lopsided of late as the Bills have won four consecutive meetings between the teams and 10 of the past 11 dating back to 2019. The Dolphins have traditionally beaten up on bad teams under Mike McDaniel but struggled against top-notch competition, making this contest against the Bills an important one to establish themselves as a bona fide contender in the loaded AFC.