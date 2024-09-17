Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 3?
The 2024 edition of Thursday Night Football is underway after Amazon Prime's third year of NFL coverage began with Buffalo's win over Miami that was more noteworthy for another scary-looking concussion for Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While it is unclear at this time whether Tagovailoa will return to the field anytime soon or if the Dolphins can withstand his absence with Skylar Thompson under center, the big takeaway from Week 2's Thursday game is that Buffalo remains on top of the AFC East.
Which teams will take center stage on Thursday night in Week 3? The answer doesn't lie too far from the Bills as one of their biggest challengers is set to try and improve to 2-1 on the year.
The AFC East remains the focus of Thursday Night Football in Week 3 as the division's other two teams square off with the 1-1 New England Patriots set to face off with the 1-1 New York Jets. The game will be at MetLife Stadium and be the home opener for the Jets, who are one of four teams who began the season with consecutive road games.
New York bounced back from a concerning loss in San Francisco in Week 1 with a solid 24-17 victory in Tennessee on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers led a few key touchdown drives for the Jets, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, but New York did lose a key defensive piece as Pro Bowl edge rusher Jermaine Johnson was lost for the year with a torn Achilles tendon.
New England nearly made it a surprising 2-0 after going to overtime with Seattle but fell short when the Seahawks prevailed toward the end of the extra session. Jerod Mayo's first year as the Patriots head coach has seen a talent-deficient team compete at a high level every week, which could make things interesting with both sides playing on a short week.
The teams last met in Week 18 of the 2023 season, with the Jets winning in Foxboro to snap a 15-game losing skid against the Patriots and helping position New England to draft their potential franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. The Jets haven't beaten the Patriots in East Rutherford since 2015 when Ryan Fitzpatrick hit Eric Decker for the game-winning touchdown in overtime on the day after Christmas.