Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 4?
Thursday Night Football has certainly displayed a case of East Coast bias over the first few weeks of the 2024 NFL season. The first two Amazon Prime games of the season took a tour through the AFC East with the Bills and Jets cruising to blowout wins over the Dolphins and Patriots respectively.
While the Jets will be back on Thursday night on Halloween, Amazon is pretty much done with the AFC East for the year. Week 4 sees Thursday Night Football stay on the East Coast and Amazon didn't even have to move their production trucks, making life easier for the broadcast crew.
Which NFL teams are playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 4?
The NFC East is now up for Thursday night action as the Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants. This classic rivalry is a primetime staple but it is headed to Amazon for the first time after being a trademark Sunday Night Football opener over the past decade.
The Giants enter this game with momentum after picking up their first win of the season, beating the Cleveland Browns 21-15 to avoid a dreaded 0-3 start. Malik Nabers continued his star turn against the Browns, racking up eight catches for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns as he continues to establish himself as the Giants' go-to-guy.
Things didn't go as well for the Cowboys, who dropped their second straight home game and fell 28-25 to the Baltimore Ravens. The defense was an issue once again for Dallas, which was gashed for 274 yards on the ground as Baltimore held the ball for almost 35 minutes.
This rivalry has been one-sided over the past decade as Dallas is 13-1 in its past 14 meetings against the Giants dating back to the 2017 season. New York would like to build on its win in Cleveland to salvage their season and sending the Cowboys to 1-3 would be a great way for Brian Daboll's team to make a statement in a rivalry that has been far too one-sided of late.