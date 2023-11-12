Who is playing Sunday Night Football in Week 10?
Two AFC Wild Card contenders are set to face off in a critical Week 10 showdown on Sunday Night Football.
The NFL's Week 10 schedule is certainly interesting as it features arguably the worst assortment of marquee games that the league has seen in a long time. Injuries and underperformance certainly played a role in the records of the teams involved in prime time in Week 10, which will see NBC's Sunday Night Football take a bit of a hit in terms of matchup quality.
It has been touch and go for the Sunday night package of late, which has alternated good matchups and duds for the past month. After a thrilling finish between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, things look a lot less appealing in Week 10.
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 10?
The Sunday night stage returns to Sin City for the first time since Week 3 as the 4-5 Las Vegas Raiders play host to the 4-4 New York Jets on Sunday night. This is the second straight primetime appearance for the Jets, who lost 27-6 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night in an absolutely abysmal offensive performance.
Head coach Robert Saleh indicated at a press conference on Tuesday that the team is planning to stick with embattled quarterback Zach Wilson as their starter, calling it "lazy" to blame him for all of the team's offensive issues. While the point is technically accurate, as New York has been plagued by a combination of bad offensive line play, poor play calling and penalties, Wilson's role in the mess has been a central one that was put on display last week when ESPN's Troy Aikman continually ripped Wilson's poor play.
Things look much brighter in Las Vegas as the Raiders put forth a strong effort in a 30-6 beating of the New York Giants in their first game after head coach Josh McDaniels was fired. New quarterback Aidan O'Connell played well and interim coach Antonio Pierce secured his first victory as an NFL head coach in the process.