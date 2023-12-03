Who is playing Sunday Night Football in Week 13?
Two of the NFL's most storied franchises are set to square off on Sunday Night Football in Week 13.
We are heading down the stretch in the NFL season and each game that appears on NBC's Sunday Night Football will have some sort of impact on the playoff race. Week 12 saw NBC air two games as the 49ers blew out the Seahawks on Thanksgiving night while the Baltimore Ravens put the Los Angeles Chargers' playoff hopes on life support with a 20-10 win at SoFi Stadium.
A normal week of football means that NBC is back to just one game in its usual Sunday night slot. The good news is that the matchup on tap features two historic franchises playing good football with the home team making a surprising push towards a playoff spot in the NFC.
The Sunday night stage shifts to Lambeau Field in Week 13 as the 8-3 Kansas City Chiefs come to town to take on the 5-6 Green Bay Packers, who are now just one game out of a wild card spot in the NFC. This will be the first-ever visit to Lambeau Field for Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well.
Kansas City got back on track in Week 12 with a 31-17 win in Las Vegas to bounce back from a loss in their Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles. A big positive from that performance was seeing the Chiefs' offense score 17 second half points to snap a month-long drought of scoring points after halftime.
The Packers are surging right now as well, earning their third win the past four games with a 29-22 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Jordan Love is starting to come into his own and put together his best performance of the season in Detroit, throwing for 268 yards and tying his career-high with three touchdown passes in the win.
These two teams last met in 2021 in a game the Chiefs won 17-3. That contest was actually the first career start for Love as Aaron Rodgers had to miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.