Who is playing Sunday Night Football in Week 18?
The NFL regular season wraps up with Game 272 on Sunday Night Football as a division crown is on the line.
As is tradition, the NFL's regular season will come to an end with one final game on NBC'sSunday Night Football. Game 272 has seen some dramatic moments over the years, including last season's stunning upset for the Detroit Lions, who eliminated the Green Bay Packers from the postseason in what turned out to be Aaron Rodgers' final game at Lambeau Field despite having nothing to play for.
The end of the season has been a bit rough for the Sunday night package, which has experienced a few blowouts like Sunday's 33-10 Packers rout of the Vikings, but a division title is on the line in Game 272. There is also a strong possibility that one team involved may be fighting for its postseason lives.
Who Is Playing On Sunday Night Football In Week 18?
The regular season will end in Miami as the 11-5 Dolphins host the 10-6 Buffalo Bills with the AFC East title on the line. The winner of that game will be the No. 2 seed in the AFC while the loser will be, in all likelihood, the No. 6 seed.
Miami failed to build on the momentum of their Christmas Eve win over the Dallas Cowboys by getting smoked in Baltimore on Sunday, losing 56-19 to the Ravens. The result was disappointing for Miami since they would have had the inside track to home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win but they will have to rally quickly to get ready for the red-hot Bills.
Buffalo picked up its fourth straight win with a 27-21 victory over New England on Sunday to avenge an earlier loss to the Patriots. There may not be a scarier team in the league than Buffalo, which blew out Miami in Orchard Park back in October and has won 12 of the past 14 meetings in this rivalry dating back to 2017.
While the Dolphins have a postseason berth locked up, Buffalo could still miss the playoffs if they can't win this game. If Jacksonville and Pittsburgh win in Week 18 Buffalo would miss the postseason due to a 6-6 conference record, which could really intensify the drama heading into Game 272.