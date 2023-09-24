Who is playing Sunday Night Football in Week 3 of the NFL schedule?
After two straight weeks of divisional showdowns on Sunday Night Football, who will be playing under the bright lights in Week 3?
It has not been the most compelling start to the Sunday Night Football slate in 2023. After a 40-0 blowout in Week 1, the Week 2 Sunday night slate offered up an anemic New England offense struggling to get anything going in a hard-fought loss to the Miami Dolphins.
The Thursday opener of the package, which saw the Detroit Lions upset the Kansas City Chiefs, has probably been the best game of the bunch thus far. That bar has a chance to be cleared in Week 3 as two traditional rivals are set to square off under the Sunday night lights on NBC.
Who will be playing in SNF during Week 3?
This week's Sunday night affair features another all-AFC matchup as the Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams enter the contest at 1-1 and the victor will have to feel good about their chances to make noise in the loaded AFC with a solid start to the season.
The Raiders enter this game fresh off a loss where they were blown out by the Buffalo Bills in a game that Josh Allen's team had to have. The good news coming out of that game is that star receiver Davante Adams, who left the contest in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion, is good to go for this week.
The Steelers will be flying west off a short week as a result of their comeback win against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. Pittsburgh's defense performed much better in Week 2, racking up six sacks, four turnovers and two touchdowns.
These teams met late last season with the Steelers coming from behind to win on Christmas Eve, essentially knocking the Raiders out of the playoff hunt. Revenge should be fresh on the minds of everyone on the Las Vegas sideline on Sunday night.