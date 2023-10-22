Who is playing Sunday Night Football in Week 7?
After a surprisingly tight Sunday night game in Week 6, NBC is set to broadcast a massive showdown between two high-powered offenses in Week 7.
Sunday Night Football has had a mixed bag of games so far in 2023 and the past two weeks of action have epitomized how wild this season has been. The Week 5 contest between San Francisco and Dallas, which most expected would be a slugfest between two NFC heavyweights, turned into a blowout while the 15.5-point underdog New York Giants nearly stole a win from the Buffalo Bills in a defensive slugfest in Week 6.
The good news for NBC is that the Week 7 matchup on Sunday night is the best game of this week's slate and could be one of the best of the season. If everything breaks right for the two teams involved, this could even be a Super Bowl preview.
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 7?
The Week 7 Sunday night game is a big one as the 5-1 Miami Dolphins hit the road to take on the 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Dolphins showcased more of their impressive offensive firepower on Sunday, rallying from a 14-point first-quarter deficit to blow out the Carolina Panthers and maintain their lead in the AFC East.
The home team in this one will be the Eagles, who blew a golden opportunity against the New York Jets in Week 6 and lost 20-14 to see their dreams of an undefeated season come to an end. Philadelphia failed to capitalize on a New York secondary that was down both Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed as Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions in the loss.
The selling point of this matchup is explosive offense as both Miami and Philadelphia can fly up and down the field. Each roster is also loaded with speedy playmakers, making this game a potential shootout that has huge playoff implications for both conferences.