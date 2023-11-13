Who is playing Thursday Night Football in Week 11?
After suffering through arguably the worst possible matchup of the NFL season last week, Thursday Night Football fans are in for a huge upgrade in Week 11.
There is no way to sugarcoat how bad last week's Thursday Night Football matchup was. Amazon Prime had to broadcast a showdown of two of the NFL's worst teams last Thursday, although a visit to the Amazon booth from Philadelphia Eagles' center Jason Kelce seemed to boost the spirits of Al Michaels in a sloppy 16-13 Chicago win.
That matchup should be the low point of the Thursday night schedule, which is good for fans going forward. There is even better news on tap as Week 11 offers up arguably the best game remaining on the Thursday schedule for the rest of the season.
Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 11?
This week's Thursday night stage shifts to Baltimore as the 7-3 Ravens face off against the 5-4 Cincinnati Bengals in a massive AFC North matchup. Both teams are coming off defeats in Week 10, making this game even more important than it already was in the AFC playoff picture.
The Ravens are coming off a shocking collapse as they blew a 24-9 third-quarter lead against the Cleveland Browns before losing 33-31 on a last-second field goal by Cleveland kicker Dustin Hopkins. The loss was the first for Baltimore since Week 5 and dropped them to 2-2 in the AFC North.
Cincinnati also blew a double-digit lead in Week 10, turning a 20-10 third-quarter advantage into a 30-27 loss as the Bengals became the latest victims of the C.J. Stroud coming-out party for the Houston Texans. The defeat snapped an impressive four-game winning streak for the Bengals, who now find themselves closer to the muddled wild-card race in the AFC than to the first-place Ravens.
These teams met in Cincinnati back in Week 2 and the Ravens won a 27-24 thriller. Baltimore can do some serious damage to the Bengals' playoff hopes by completing a season sweep of their bitter rivals, which could all but eliminate Cincinnati from the division race.