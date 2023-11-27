Who is playing Thursday Night Football in Week 13?
After a Black Friday special last week, Thursday Night Football is back in its traditional time period with a matchup of NFC playoff contenders.
The holiday season is a weird time in NFL scheduling as some of the traditional prime-time packages shift their broadcast windows in order to accommodate holiday dates. Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football was shifted by a day due to the Thanksgiving holiday as the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game saw the Miami Dolphins blow out the New York Jets 34-13 at MetLife Stadium.
Week 13 is back to normal for the league as Amazon gets its Thursday night slot back to kick off the latest round of NFL action. With the benefit of two teams playing on a full week of rest after playing on Thanksgiving the football itself looks to be high-quality as well.
The Thursday night stage goes to Arlington, Texas as the 8-3 Dallas Cowboys play host to the 6-5 Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Both teams played on Thanksgiving day so they will have a standard week of rest between games, which usually leads to an increase in the caliber of football compared to the rest of the package.
Dallas rolled to a huge win on Thanksgiving as they blew out the Washington Commanders 45-10 to rack up their third consecutive win. History was also made in that game as Cowboys' cornerback Daron Bland returned his fifth interception for a touchdown on the year, establishing a new single-season record for pick-sixes by an individual player.
The Seahawks come into this game losers of two straight after getting beaten up at home to lose to the San Francisco 49ers 31-13 on Thanksgiving night. Injuries were a big deal for Seattle in that game as Geno Smith played through an elbow injury while starting running back Kenneth Walker had to sit out due to an oblique injury suffered in a Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
These teams last met in 2020 with Seattle winning a 38-31 shootout at home. The Seahawks have had the better of this series of late as Seattle has won four of the last five meetings but Dallas appears poised to bounce back with a win at home on Thursday.