Who is playing Thursday Night Football In Week 17?

The season finale of Thursday Night Football is on tap for Week 17 as an AFC Wild Card contender can clinch a playoff berth with a win.
The NFL season is starting to wind down and with it the primetime packages as well. The first package to wrap up its regular season coverage is Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football, which had a much more successful sophomore season thanks to a stronger slate.
Week 16 saw the Los Angeles Rams win a wild 30-22 game against the New Orleans Saints to move one step closer to securing a playoff spot in the NFC. The Thursday night finale features two teams with backup quarterbacks, but one of them can wrap up their own playoff spot with a win.
Who Is Playing On Thursday Night Football In Week 17?
The final Thursday night game of the season will take place in Cleveland as the 10-5 Browns play host to the 6-9 New York Jets. The matchup was originally envisioned as Deshaun Watson taking on Aaron Rodgers when the schedule came out but now will be Joe Flacco against Trevor Siemian if Zach Wilson can't clear concussion protocol by kickoff.
Flacco has been a revelation for the Browns as he threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns to help Cleveland blow out the Houston Texans 36-22 to pick up their third straight win. The victory was the tenth of the season for Cleveland and they can secure a playoff spot with a win over the Jets.
Sunday was a roller coaster ride for the Jets, who nearly blew two separate 20-point leads before needing a last-second field goal from Greg Zeurlein to beat the Washington Commanders 30-28. The Jets have already been eliminated from playoff contention so they will look to try and spoil Cleveland's playoff party in this game.
These teams last met a year ago when the Jets stunned the Browns with a late comeback by scoring 14 unanswered points with under two minutes to go in the game. New York's quarterback that day was Flacco, who was starting in place of an injured Wilson, so it is a crazy turn of events that he will now face his former team with a playoff spot on the line.