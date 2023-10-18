Who is playing Thursday Night Football in Week 7?
After Taylor Swift showed up for Kansas City's Thursday night win in Week 6, the star power may be a bit less for Amazon in Week 7.
Thursday Night Football got a boost from the Swifties in Week 6 as Taylor Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Denver Broncos 19-8. The game itself wasn't pretty as the Broncos continued to look inept on offense, which continues a bad run of Thursday night games to begin the 2023 season.
The good news for Amazon Prime is that Week 7's matchup is the first one this season featuring two teams with a record of .500 or better. The caveat, however, is that the biggest star in the game may be playing through an injury.
Who will play on Thursday Night Football in Week 7?
This week's Thursday night game takes us to New Orleans as the 3-3 Saints play host to the 4-2 Jacksonville Jaguars. The Saints are coming off a discouraging 20-13 loss in Houston to an overachieving Texans team that saw starting quarterback Derek Carr throw a game-ending interception as New Orleans was trying to drive for a tie late in the fourth quarter.
Jacksonville, on the other hand, is heating up after earning a third straight victory with a blowout win against former starting quarterback Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts. The win came with a potential cost, however, as quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the game late in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.
Lawrence is believed to have avoided a major injury and is considered day-to-day but the short turnaround from Sunday to Thursday could lead to him being held out if Lawrence doesn't bounce back quickly. That would be a tough blow for one of the season's most intriguing Thursday games, but it wouldn't be surprising given the bad luck this package has generated for the NFL over the past two years.